Three suspects arrested in connection with Mitchells Plain mass shooting

Citizen Reporter

Western Cape police have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting incident in Mitchells Plain that left one woman dead and seven others, aged between five and 26, injured.

It is understood that the 24-year-old woman and seven people were attacked on Saturday evening at a party in Montclair when the occupants of a Honda Ballade shot at them in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the three suspects were arrested by the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.

“In pursuit of the suspects, Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night [Sunday] and arrested the suspects aged 22, 35 and 38 who are all from Mitchells Plain,” Traut said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

