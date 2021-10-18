Crime
Crime | Local News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
18 Oct 2021
11:18 am

Three suspects arrested in connection with Mitchells Plain mass shooting

Citizen Reporter

The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related.

Picture: iStock

Western Cape police have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting incident in Mitchells Plain that left one woman dead and seven others, aged between five and 26, injured.

It is understood that the 24-year-old woman and seven people were attacked on Saturday evening at a party in Montclair when the occupants of a Honda Ballade shot at them in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the three suspects were arrested by the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.

“In pursuit of the suspects, Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night [Sunday] and arrested the suspects aged 22, 35 and 38 who are all from Mitchells Plain,” Traut said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

READ NEXT: EFF councillor candidate shot and killed in PMB

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Ekurhuleni cops get 15 years in prison for killing father of three
3 days ago
3 days ago

CRIME

Police arrest two suspects for Centurion Mall jewellery store robbery
6 days ago
6 days ago

NEWS

Independent experts should assess top cops, says security expert
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Premier Winde slams Cele’s claims that Western Cape has most policing resources
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Ekurhuleni cops get 15 years in prison for killing father of three
3 days ago
3 days ago

CRIME

Police arrest two suspects for Centurion Mall jewellery store robbery
6 days ago
6 days ago

NEWS

Independent experts should assess top cops, says security expert
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Premier Winde slams Cele’s claims that Western Cape has most policing resources
1 week ago
1 week ago