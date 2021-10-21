Grenades and AK-47s found buried in Krugersdorp veld

Gareth Cotterell

Police on Thursday found a weapons cache which included firearms, grenades and AK-47s, buried in a veld in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

“At about 10am, people were collecting firewood in the veld when they stumbled upon a pack of stun grenades. The police officials were notified and relevant police departments were immediately mobilised,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The cache included:

Four AK-47s

16 AK-47 magazines

480 AK-47 bullets

20 hand grenades

Two 9x18mm guns

10 detonators

A sealed box with 700 rounds of ammunition

An enquiry docket has been registered at Krugersdorp Police Station for further investigations, said Sello.

Suspected illegal miners arrested in North West

Meanwhile, two men, Neo Chaketsa, 33, and Malefane Manama, 35, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday over the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The men were arrested by members of the Stilfontein Public Order Police on Tuesday after being found in possession of a firearm, 20 rounds of ammunition, two pairs of gum boots and 21 knee guards.

“The police were conducting crime combatting patrols in Kanana location near Orkney at about 1am when they received and responded to a tip-off about two armed suspected illegal miners at one of the local pubs. The accused were found at the pub and searched. Consequently, the above-mentioned properties were found in their possession,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

North West police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, said police would not leave any stone unturned in the fight against illicit mining activities. He also said police would seize all firearms that are used to commit serious and violent crimes in the province.

