BMW M4 driver arrested for clocking 216km/h in Bronkhorstspruit

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed unit arrested a 41-year-old man who was caught clocking 216km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h zone.

He was one of five drivers who were found excessively speeding on Gauteng major roads such the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga and N1 Pretoria to Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed unit, the 41-year-old man was driving a BMW M4 and was stopped and arrested on the spot along the N4 freeway in Bronkhorstspruit towards Mpumalanga.

The speedster is currently in Bronkhorstspruit South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The other four reckless and negligent drivers were also apprehended on the N1 and N4 on Thursday night and appeared at various magistrates’ courts on Friday morning,” said the unit in a statement.

All suspects were charged formally with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. The speedsters have been remanded in custody pending bail hearing application.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit will continue to conduct such operations and apprehend motorists who continuously endanger the lives of road users. Excessive speeding is one of the major contributing factors towards road traffic crashes. Road users are urged to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit on a freeway which remains 120 km/h at maximum,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson.

“It is unfortunate that when we continue with our efforts to save the lives of road users, there are drivers who are hellbent on violating road traffic rules and regulations. All drivers found disobeying the rules of our roads and continue to conduct themselves with impunity will be severely punished.”