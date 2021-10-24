Menlyn shopping centre declared safe for trade after armed robbery, shooting

Citizen reporter

An armed robbery took place in Menlyn Mall on Sunday and has resulted in injuries to those present at the time.



Numerous videos taken around the time of the incident have been shared on different social media platforms.

One video shows how robbers bypassed the mall’s spike barrier at the parking area’s boom using a metal ramp that they left behind.

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre management confirmed, in a statement issued on Sunday, that the shooting took place at their premises after an armed robbery at a jewellery store in the centre.

“It has been reported that a security guard and a civilian have been shot and have subsequently been taken away by an ambulance for further medical attention,” read part of the statement.

While one entrance remains closed, the rest of the Menlyn shopping centre has been declared safe and is open for trade.

Rekord reports that Police spokesperson Sergeant Webster Scheepers confirmed that there was a robbery at a store at the mall. “One suspect shot a security officer and an undisclosed amount of jewellery was allegedly taken.”

Various people have taken to social media to claim they were present at the time of the shooting. However, none of them seem to have seen what occurred.

