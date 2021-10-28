Independent councillor candidate from Polokwane stabbed

Citizen Reporter

An independent councillor candidate for ward 22 in Polokwane has been attacked in his home.

Tebatso Malome Khomo, who is running in the upcoming local government elections, sustained eight stab wounds while fighting off a male intruder on Wednesday, his wife Jules Khomo told Polokwane Review.

On Wednesday morning, Jules called Tebatso and was told there was someone in their home.

“It seems my husband tried to fight him off and that’s how he got badly hurt.

“He managed to call me back less than an hour later to say the intruder had taken all our electronics, but had dropped one phone in the process.”

Jules said it was not yet clear if the attack was a robbery or whether it was politically motivated.

She did say, however, that the intruder said he would be back for her.

She now fears for the lives of her family.

Polokwane Review said a case had not yet been opened with police, due to Tebatso still being in hospital.

The incident was confirmed by community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review and was written by Umpha Manenzhe. Read the original article here.

Compiled by Nica Richards