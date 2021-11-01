Cop faces charge of raping a 14-year-old in Eastern Cape

Narissa Subramoney

A 29-year-old police constable has been charged with allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at the police barracks in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The girl’s family lives on the premises as her father is also a police officer.

The teen’s mother went to check on her daughter on Sunday night and discovered the 14-year-old was not in her room. The mother then decided to look around the barracks for her daughter, when she found her child leaving the constables room with a towel wrapped around her waist.

When questioned, the teenager revealed that she had been raped, allegedly by the constable.

She was taken to the hospital for examination, and a DNA specimen was taken. The suspect was arrested and is being detained at the Lady Frere police cells.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it’s investigating and would provide more details in the days to come.

IPID is investigating a case of rape of a 14 year old https://t.co/7npIz55s65 is alleged the girl was raped in police barracks last night 31 of October by a Police Constable.IPID arrested the officer and detained him at Lady Frere Police station, he will appear in court tomorrow.— Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) (@IPID_ZA) November 1, 2021

This is the second rape incident involving a 14-year-old at a police barracks in the Eastern Cape.

In August, a police officer was charged with allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The officer, stationed at the Cambridge police station in East London, left to the police barracks, allegedly to rape the minor.

That child’s mother works at an East London police station. The teen was placed in protective custody after she reported the rape to her aunt. It is unclear where her mother was at the time of the rape.

Ipid is also investigating that case.

NOW READ: Murder, rape increased by 60% – Here are the latest crime stats