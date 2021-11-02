Eastern Cape police seek suspect who killed man with a mannequin

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gelvandale, Eastern Cape, are looking for a suspect who killed a homeless man with a mannequin.

Detectives say the murder suspect repeatedly beat the man with a mannequin during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Durban Road, Korsten.

The man was asleep when the suspect woke him up. The suspect was looking for someone and became enraged when he discovered the man wasn’t who he was looking for.

The suspect then began his assault on the man with a mannequin.

“It is alleged that at about 2.30 this morning, a sleeping vagrant was awoken by the suspect. When the suspect realised that he was not the person he was looking for, he approached a male [approximately 60-years-old] sitting on the stairs and started to assault him with the mannequin,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with the mannequin.

The man was severely beaten and later died at the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder and are appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Saps Gelvandale on 041-402-2018/19 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney