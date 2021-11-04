PICS: Two alleged armed robbers ‘brutally’ beaten by residents in Eldorado Park

Gareth Cotterell

There were chaotic scenes in Eldorado Park on Thursday as community members took justice into their own hands after a HyperSave supermarket was robbed.

According to Dwain Ponsonby, the newly-elected councillor in Ward 17, six armed robbers entered the store and stole cash. They reportedly fled when one of HyperSave’s employees fired a shot at one of the suspects.

While four suspects escaped in a car, the other two fled on foot and were chased by community members. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg during the chase. She was later taken to hospital.

The community members then caught up with the suspects and started beating them. More shots were reportedly fired before police arrived on the scene.

“It was quite a volatile scene as the community was angry because of what the guys did. As they pursued them, the robbers shot at them,” said Ponsoby.

The councillor said the scene turned violent again when civilians and members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) started fighting. JMPD officers allegedly pointed their guns at residents, while residents threw bricks.

“Police then opened fire in front of me,” added Ponsoby.

Two men that reportedly robbed a supermarket in Eldorado Park on Thursday were “brutally” beaten by residents. Photo: Supplied

The alleged robbers were then transferred from a police van to an ambulance as they were “brutally” injured.

Ponsoby said one firearm was seized by police, while another is being searched for.

A case of attempted murder and robbery has been opened against the two arrested suspects. Police are still looking for the other four that escaped.

“We will closely follow this case and make sure justice prevails,” said Ponsoby.

The JMPD has been asked for comment and this will be added to the story when provided.

