Car and R25,000 stolen from Mpumalanga MEC Speedy Mashilo during eight-hour abduction

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who hijacked the regional chairperson of the ANC and the MEC for human settlements in Mpumalanga, Speedy Mashilo, on Thursday.

According to the information the police had received, Mashilo had been driving his Toyota Hilux bakkie on the R568 between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga at around 12pm when he was suddenly overtaken by a BMW sedan with one visible occupant in it.

“Two unknown occupants, who were not visible, pointed guns at him and forced him to pull over. He was then forced into their BMW. They drove off with him while another suspect drove his bakkie. The hijackers then travelled towards East Rand with him,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said Mashilo was then put in another vehicle and dropped off at a secluded area in Olifantsfontein later that evening.

“They went into a house in a township where they loaded him into another car. Later on, they drove towards Olifantsfontein (Tembisa) and dropped him off in a secluded area at around 8pm. He walked to a nearby road and was assisted by a passing security vehicle.”

The suspects fled with his Toyota Hilux, bank cards, a brown bag (with R25 000 inside), groceries, wallet and a licensed hunting rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition.

A case of hijacking was reported to the Olifantsfontein Police Station and transferred to KwaMhlanga. An investigation is continuing.

The SAPS appeals to members of the public who may have any information to contact the nearest police station or to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

