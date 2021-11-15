PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN

Citizen Reporter

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the Phoenix Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday during two jewellery store robberies.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who were responding to calls from panicked shoppers, the jewellery stores that were hit were Mayuris Jewellers and Sterns.

Jewellery store robbery: Phoenix Plaza KZN. #CrimeWatch— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 15, 2021

Rusa officers outside Sterns. Picture: Supplied

One employee was reportedly injured. Multiple shots were said to have been fired during the suspects’ escape towards the plaza’s exit.

Picture: Supplied

The robbers fled in a white VW Polo and a Mercedes-Benz A Class. Both had NUR registration plates.

Rusa said several 9mm and rifle cartridges were found at the scene.

Rifle cartridges at the scene. Picture: Supplied

A 9mm cartridge. Picture: Supplied

Rusa’s Robinson R44 helicopter is currently on the lookout for the suspects.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.