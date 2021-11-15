Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
15 Nov 2021
2:42 pm

PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN

Citizen Reporter

One jewellery store employee was reportedly injured.

Rusa officers outside Mayuris Jewellers in Phoenix Plaza after a robbery. Picture: Supplied

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the Phoenix Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday during two jewellery store robberies. 

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who were responding to calls from panicked shoppers, the jewellery stores that were hit were Mayuris Jewellers and Sterns. 

PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN
Rusa officers outside Sterns. Picture: Supplied

One employee was reportedly injured. Multiple shots were said to have been fired during the suspects’ escape towards the plaza’s exit.

PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN
Picture: Supplied

The robbers fled in a white VW Polo and a Mercedes-Benz A Class. Both had NUR registration plates. 

Rusa said several 9mm and rifle cartridges were found at the scene. 

PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN
Rifle cartridges at the scene. Picture: Supplied
PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN
A 9mm cartridge. Picture: Supplied

Rusa’s Robinson R44 helicopter is currently on the lookout for the suspects. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL NEWS

First witness in SAHRC’s July unrest hearing takes the stand
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

CRIME

Tshwane fitness coach allegedly killed while clients watch live training session
4 days ago
4 days ago

LOCAL NEWS

WATCH: Blind man robbed after falling into storm water channel
4 days ago
4 days ago

CRIME

Cocaine worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN
6 days ago
6 days ago


