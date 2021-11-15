PICS: Two jewellery stores robbed, shots fired in KZN

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the Phoenix Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday during two jewellery store robberies.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who were responding to calls from panicked shoppers, the jewellery stores that were hit were Mayuris Jewellers and Sterns.
One employee was reportedly injured. Multiple shots were said to have been fired during the suspects’ escape towards the plaza’s exit.
The robbers fled in a white VW Polo and a Mercedes-Benz A Class. Both had NUR registration plates.
Rusa said several 9mm and rifle cartridges were found at the scene.
Rusa’s Robinson R44 helicopter is currently on the lookout for the suspects.
Updates to follow as more information is made available.