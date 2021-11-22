Sipho Mabena
22 Nov 2021
Crime

Politics, poor training have made police stations easy targets for criminal syndicates

Sipho Mabena

According to University of Stellenbosch criminologist Guy Lamb, organised criminals are targeting smaller police stations, mostly in the rural areas, because of lax security.

Malamulele police station was reportedly robbed of an array of firearms on Sunday. Picture: Twitter
Poor security, lack of respect and distrust in the SA Police Service (Saps), as well as stricter gun control laws, have all been blamed for the continued attack on police stations for guns and ammunition. It has become common for armed gangs to hit police stations and hold up officers, in order to raid armouries for guns - especially semi-automatic weapons and ammunition to increase their firepower. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/crime/2593762/sas-gun-owners-and-security-companies-are-arming-its-criminals/ According to University of Stellenbosch criminologist Guy Lamb, organised criminal syndicates are targeting smaller police stations, mostly in the rural areas with lower levels of crime, because of lax security. “These are...

