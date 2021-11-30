Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest Ekurhuleni traffic dept employee and other suspects

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police have successfully rescued a 28-year-old kidnap victim from a house in Katlehong, arresting suspects on Tuesday.

According to the police, Tahseen Mateen Kardame , a Moulana (religious leader), was kidnapped outside his father’s hardware franchise in Benoni on 12 November.

Following an investigation, the team initially arrested two suspects in Daveyton, including an Ekurhuleni Municipal Traffic Department employee, on Monday night.

“The team continued with investigations which led the team to Wattville, Benoni, GP and at 09:00 today arrested a third suspect. The investigations eventually led the team to a house in Katlehong where the kidnap victim was rescued and two more men were arrested bringing to five the total number of suspects attested thus far,” said the police in a statement.

“The suspects are all South Africans between 29 years and 72 years of age, of which one is a well known Cash-In-Transit robber who is currently out on bail.”

The police recovered a total of at least 15 cellphones, a three firearms including a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun and pistol as well as ammunition.

The suspects will appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on crime to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information can also be communicated via the SAPS MySAPSApp,” said police.

In a separate incident in Gqeberha, two rival gangs were involved in a shootout, resulting in the arrest of two gang affiliates and two firearms being recovered in Shauderville on Tuesday morning.

According to Col Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that three gang members in a blue Citi Golf drove in Gelvan Road in Shauderville and started firing at the four occupants of another gang seated in a white Suzuki vehicle just before 11am.

Three occupants in the Suzuki got off while the driver chased after the blue VW Golf. Both vehicles were involved in a head on collision on Roos Street.

“There was an exchange of fire and all occupants alighted and ran in different directions. The incident took place near the offices of the Anti-Gang Unit at the 10111 Centre. The members immediately reacted and as they exited the premises, two suspects ran towards them. Shots were fired at the police who retaliated. Two suspects aged 24 and 33 years sustained a gunshot wound in his shoulder and lower abdomen respectively. Both suspects were arrested. The third suspect fled,” said Naidu.

A 9mm firearm was found in a yard nearby, while NMB Crime Combatting Unit members recovered a .38 revolver in the VW Golf.

The suspects are detained on charges of attempted murder (Gelvan Road), attempted murder (shooting at police), illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are expected to appear in court soon.