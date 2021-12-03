Mandrax worth R5 million seized after ‘suspicious’ boxes noticed in bus

Gareth Cotterell

Police in the Western Cape confiscated Mandrax tablets worth R5 million after a inspector decided to take a closer look at a bus stopped at Voorbaai, Mossel Bay.

The drugs were seized at about 3am on Friday.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the police acted after receiving a tip-off from a transport company inspector.

“The inspector noticed a suspicious amount of sealed boxes in the luggage compartment of the bus and decided to do a proper inspection when the bus stopped at Voorbaai, in Mossel Bay. He ensued with a search and found that the boxes were concealing a consignment of what seemed to be Mandrax,” said Pojie.

The inspector then notified the police, who seized the boxes.

Pojie said the officers “confirmed that the boxes contained Mandrax tablets”.

A man linked to the boxes was then arrested.

“A 51-year-old man finds himself behind bars for dealing in drugs, as well as a charge of bribery,” said Pojie.

“When he was arrested, [the man] offered a substantial amount of cash to the arresting officer in an effort to be released.”

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police suspect the drugs were destined for Cape Town.

Suspects arrested in Kensington

In a separate incident, two men and women were arrested in Kensington, Western Cape, after police raided an alleged gang stronghold in Matroos Square, Factreton.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with two murder cases in the area, while a 25-year-old man was detained for another murder case. The 23-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession of prohibited gun, ammunition and drugs.

“The members seized one black Uzzi sub machine gun with serial number removed, 599 rounds of various ammunition, 1,337 Mandrax tablets, 796 grams of heroin, 23 packets methamphetamine, 79.16 grams of methamphetamine, 188 ecstasy tablets and 3.2 grams of ecstasy powder,” said Police spokesperson Dawood Suliman.

The suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

