Northern Cape cop kills wife then commits suicide, ‘lover’ in hospital

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into an incident where a police officer killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Springbok, Northern Cape.

Around 6am, police received information that the 39-year-old officer had shot his wife and wounded another man – aged 24 – who had been with her.

The 32-year-old wife sustained three gun shot wounds on her body – one through her shoulder, another to her hip and another under her arm.

The police had declared her dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old man was shot in the head.

He sustained one entry and one exit wound on the side of his head. He was in a critical condition at Springbok Hospital before he was transferred to Upington Hospital.

He was suspected to be the wife’s lover.

“Obviously, there are rumours about the relationship of the wife and the other man, but we cannot confirm until we speak to all families.

“Our investigators are meeting with the sister of the wife and will share her knowledge of the relationship after all interviews,” the Ipid said in a statement.

The police officer, who was attached to the public order police (POP) in Springbok, then killed himself.

“The [sergeant] left the scene after the alleged incident and was later found on the Carolusberg road where he allegedly committed suicide in his car by shooting himself with his service pistol.

“One gunshot wound under his chin and one exit wound on his head was present.”

He was declared dead on the crime scene.

Several cartridges were retrieved from the scene of the shooting and the sergeant’s vehicle. Police also seized one 9mm pistol gun with one magazine containing some life bullets.

The wife’s phone was also retrieved, which was found in the officer’s vehicle.