Taxi driver murdered on N12 near Potchefstroom

Citizen Reporter

North West police are searching for unknown suspects who allegedly shot and killed a taxi driver in Potchefstroom on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the 48-year-old taxi driver was driving from Klerksdorp back to Johannesburg when he was killed.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim’s taxi was spotted along the road with hazards lights on by a fellow taxi driver who was also driving back to Johannesburg, and went to check.

“Upon checking, he found the driver lying in a pool of blood. He also realised that the vehicle’s window were shattered,” Funani said in a statement on Monday.

She said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the upper body.

The motive for the killing is unknown and police investigations are ongoing.

“The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sello Molatha on 082 856 1125 or call South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

