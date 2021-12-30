Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
30 Dec 2021
7:40 am
Crime

‘Tensions trigger holiday murders,’ experts say after Christmas massacre

Man due back in court in January after shooting seven of his family members.

Picture: iStock
The killing of seven family members in a Christmas Day shooting in Limpopo is an “individualised mass murder”, experts say. Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, head of the department of criminal justice at the University of Limpopo, said mass murder was the killing of two or more people at a specific location in a short period. “The subcategory is called familicide. “Familicide is when a killer takes out a group of his family members,” he added. The killings took place in the Jimmy Jones settlement when the suspect, who was employed as a nurse, shot and killed his two brothers and pregnant...

