Teen allegedly assaulted by convicted UK sex offender seeks justice

The teenager was allegedly assaulted during a sleepover at a friend's house, where the friend's mother shares a home with the accused.

The victim's mother says authorities have been less than helpful in getting them justice after the alleged assault. Photo for illustration: iStock
A 50-year-old man placed on a sexual offenders file in Britain after being convicted of involvement in child pornography, is now in court in South Africa after allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl. The man’s latest alleged victim is determined to seek justice and is supported by her mother in this quest, who took it upon herself to investigate the matter after receiving little support from the authorities, she claimed. The alleged assault took place during a sleepover the teenager had with a friend, at a house where the accused shared accommodation with the friend’s mother. The man, who appeared in...

