Metrorail lays charges after Cape Town train vandalised day before resuming services

Citizen Reporter

Metrorail in the Western Cape has opened a case of malicious damage to property after a group of youths stoned its train at the Steenberg Station while en route to Fish Hoek Station.

The stone caused damage to the side window of the driver’s cabin, which is currently being replaced.

Metrorail’s acting spokesperson Nana Zenani said it was fortunate that passengers were not hurt and more damage wasn’t done to the train.

Metrorail is appealing to parents, local leadership and authorities to protect the trains.

“The assets were bought and are being maintained using taxpayer money. Metrorail will therefore relentlessly pursue the perpetrators of such vandalism,” said Zenani.

Metrorail said it is reinstating services across all its lines.

“Extensive repair work has been done to various Metrorail assets due to vandalism. The stoning of trains adds another layer of difficulty in delivering services and is therefore intolerable to Metrorail,” said Zenani.

Just a day earlier, Metrorail Western Cape had announced that it would resume services between Fishoek and Simon’s Town Stations on Wednesday.

All 29 stations from Cape Town to Simon’s Town are now fully operational. The yellow and grey trains will operate at peak times, while the new trains will run during off-peak service as per the Rail Safety Regulator.

The railway had undergone a series of repair works, including fallen mast poles at Glencairn due to weather conditions and natural corrosion.

Additional platform repair works took place at Glencairn Station.

“This means customers must plan their departure along with adjusted delays until the rail repairs and maintenance are completed,” said Zenani.

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

