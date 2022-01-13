WATCH: Mthatha Prison stabbing – Officials on high alert after inmate killed

Citizen Reporter

One inmate was killed while another prisoner and warder were injured on Tuesday, 11 January, during a brawl at the Mthatha Prison in the Eastern Cape.

The fracas was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Watch: Mthatha Prison stabbing

Mthatha Correctional Facility, Eastern Cape. One prisoner died during a brawl with wardens this week. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/0aCRfgOf1B— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 12, 2022

The Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed officials and prisoners were attacked by a group of five other inmates during an exercise session around midday.

Mthatha prison stabbing ‘disturbing’

Nxumalo described the fracas as “disturbing”, and said one of the attackers succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene.

“DCS can confirm an incident where five offenders attacked officials and four other inmates during an exercise session around midday on Tuesday at the Mthatha Correctional Centre, Eastern Cape region”.

“Unfortunately, one inmate from the five attackers succumbed to his injuries and passed on during the fracas. One official and another inmate remain in hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained,” he said.

Investigation continues

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) were called to the scene and Nxumalo said an investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has also been informed and will run its own independent investigation.

Officials at the correctional centre in Mthatha say the situation is under control, however, the motive for the attack is still unclear and warders are on high alert.

