Three armed robbers gunned down during shootout with Mpumalanga police

Three armed robbers were gunned down on Thursday night during a shootout with police in Tonga, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the group of heavily armed suspects on Thursday charged into a local supermarket at Block A in Tonga, and looted cigarettes, television sets, airtime as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thereafter they fled the scene in a white Ford Bantam and the robbery was reported to the police, who responded swiftly and searched for the suspects.

Police spotted the armed robbers driving in the vehicle which matched the description of the white Ford Bantam used to flee the scene.

When they noticed the police, the suspects apparently fired at them and the police retaliated, fatally wounding three of the suspects, while one of them managed to escape.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect is urged to immediately contact Colonel Nancy Mnisi on 0726038438 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

“Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said in a statement on Friday.

Mpumalanga Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, applauded members at Tonga for being dedicated to the cause of fighting crime as well as their act of bravery.

