Mpumalanga police rescue kidnapped Pakistani national

Mpumalanga police have rescued a Pakistani national who had been kidnapped and trafficked into South Africa, along with another victim.

The incident occurred this week after the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mbombela and crime intelligence, conducted their ad hoc operation on Thursday, 13 January.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, they received information regarding a kidnapping that was reported at Johannesburg Central Police Station involving a human trafficker based in Mpumalanga, in Malelane and Valencia.

The Information indicated that two Pakistani nationals were trafficked to South Africa via Malawi to Mozambique.

“Upon arrival in South Africa, the trafficker held them hostage. The family of one of the victims paid an undisclosed amount of money for his release.

“The second victim’s family was communicating with the kidnappers and reported the case to the Saps in Johannesburg Central Police Station,” Mohlala said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the information was followed up by police and the kidnapper was spotted near Valencia.

Trafficker still at large

A high-speed chase ensued and the kidnapper managed to escape, Mohlala said.

“With the assistance of tracking company the kidnapper’s vehicle was located in the basement parking of iLanga Mall. The vehicle was seized by the police.

“The trafficker is still at large however his identity is known to the police as a businessman in the Schoemansdal area.”

Safe housekeeper arrested

Mohlala said a safe house where the victims were held was identified and led to the arrest of an undocumented Pakistani national.

The suspect was identified by one of the victims as the safe housekeeper responsible for allowing them to communicate with their families.