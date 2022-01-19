Five bodies found with gunshot wounds in Eldorado Park

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder after five bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this stage.

Police said on Wednesday morning they were called to the crime scene next to the BP garage in Freedom Park, where the bodies of five unknown men were found with gunshot wounds.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

