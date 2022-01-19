Principal assaulted, staff held hostage in robberies at two Gauteng schools

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is concerned about two school robberies that took place this week, which resulted in the stealing of valuable goods and compromised the safety of employees.

According to the Gauteng department of education on Wednesday, a robbery took place on Monday at Caiphus Nyoka Secondary School in Etwatwa when three male suspects approached the school gate in the afternoon and requested that the gate be opened for them under the pretense that they had an appointment with the principal.

“According to information at our disposal, upon arriving in the office; the said suspects drew firearms and ordered the principal, patroller, administrator and the deputy principal to lie down on the floor,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“The suspects allegedly proceeded to assault the principal in front of her colleagues. It is reported by those who witnessed this abuse that the suspects informed the principal she is not wanted by some community members at the school.”

The suspects emptied their victim’s bags and took their car keys, cellphones, and laptops.

After leaving the scene, a pupil from a neighbouring school brought the car keys of both the principal and deputy principal, and said unknown men gave him the keys and told him to take them to the school.

The police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our employees are receiving necessary trauma counselling from employee wellness, the psycho social team was also sent to the school upon learning about this horrific event.”

The second robbery took place on Saturday at Leeuwpoort Primary School in Germiston when the school General Assistant was confronted by four armed men in the afternoon.

They held him hostage while they ransacked the administration block, said Mabona.

“It is alleged that the four unidentified intruders tied the school General Assistant with an electric cord and made him lie face down on the floor. They demanded all the keys so that they can open all the offices, however, they only managed to open the storeroom and used forced entry into the staff room, admin office, deputy principal’s office as well as the ceiling of the storeroom.”

The suspects made off with a laptop, music sound system, grass trimmer, leaf blower, grinder, sanitisers, nutrition stock, milk packs and R250 petty cash.

According to the department, they also caused a “significant” amount of damage to the offices they broke into, having also vandalised the camera server and alarm system radio.

The cost estimated value of the damage is yet to be determined.

Investigations by the police into this robbery are ongoing.

“We discourage members of our community from threatening the lives of our employees with violence as they play a significant role in community development. Schools and their employees must be protected by the community at all costs. We continue to denounce all criminals who derail the future of our children by stealing from our schools, how can people steal food of their children or fellow community members? Indeed, this is sad,” said Lesufi.