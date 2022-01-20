Sipho Mabena
20 Jan 2022
8:50 pm
Crime

How police arm criminals: Negligence blamed for stolen firearms

Sipho Mabena

The South African Gunowners’ Association is offering the Saps expertise and resources to stop the theft of guns from police stations.

Three senior police officials were fingered in the theft of 158 firearms from the Norwood police station. Picture: iStock
The South African Gunowners’ Association's (Saga's) offer to provide the SA Police Service (Saps) with resources and expertise to stop the scourge of the loss of firearms in police storage has been welcomed as an important step. But, to get the grip of the problem, experts believe it will also be vital to launch an investigation to gather facts on the extent and nature of police involvement in guns going missing under their watch. Senior cops fingered in theft of 158 firearms at Norwood Police Station https://twitter.com/GUNFRIENDLY_SA/status/1484110500300529670 This comes as a probe into Norwood Police Station in Johannesburg uncovered the...

