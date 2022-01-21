Man nabbed for allegedly stealing Krugerrands worth R7.8M 10 years ago

Karabo Mashaba

Knysna detectives have arrested a man who has been on the run since 2012 in connection with the theft of Krugerrands that are estimated to the value of R7.8 million.

The detectives, with the assistance of Knysna’s Tsitsikamma K9 Unit, found the 54-year-old suspect in Wildnerness near George on Thursday morning.

Members followed up on information after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Knysna Magistrates’ Court in connection with the theft.

The man allegedly stole the Krugerrands between May 2011 and March 2012.

It is reported that the owner of the stolen Krugerrands presented the goods to the suspect for safekeeping.

The suspect had been working at a Knysna bank at the time, and offered to safeguard the Krugerrands.

After the complainant requested to have her Krugerrands returned, the suspect refused. She then laid a criminal complaint of theft against him.

Eden Cluster Commander Brigadier Phumzile Cetyana commended the investigating team and the K9’s for their persistence to bring this suspect to book.

“This shows our commitment and demonstrates the lengthy arm of the law that will stop at nothing to bring culprits as such to account for their deeds”, he said.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of theft.

