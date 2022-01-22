Murdered deputy principal had recently been appointed

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Basic Education has called on the community to help police apprehend the killers of a 50-year-old deputy principal who was gunned down as she left the Phomolong Secondary School premises in Tembisa on Friday.

According to the provincial department of education, three armed men allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window.

She managed to get out of her car to evade bullets, but fell next to her car.

“One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office.

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after deputy principal shot dead in Tembisa school driveway

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the cold-blooded killing has left many in the sector shocked.

The deputy principal was recently appointed at Phomolong, one of the best performing schools in the province.

“We were in the Free State yesterday [Friday] when we received the sad news. We sent condolences to the family, teachers, pupils and the community.

“I know the deputy principal very well, she doesn’t live far from where I live. The Minister [of Basic Education Angie Motshekga] has been at the school several times before, it is a good performing school,” he told SABC News.

A team of psychologists will be sent to the school on Monday to provide counseling for staffers and pupils.

Mhlanga said the culprits must be brought to book.

“This is not good at all. Communities must work with police to find the killers… people shouldn’t be afraid of going to school.”

He said he spoke to the principal of the school, who was still shocked and lost for words.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Neither the police or Gauteng Education Department could confirm reports swirling on social media that the suspects in the shooting were pupils that had failed their matric exams.

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola. Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell.

NOW READ: Investigation opened after Soshanguve pupil dies while eating lunch during break