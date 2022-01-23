Another vaccination team robbed in Soshanguve

Citizen Reporter

A team from the Gauteng health department was held up and robbed of tablets and cellphones while busy at a pop-up vaccination site in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.

This was the second Covid-19 vaccination team robbed in the area.

Another team was robbed at gunpoint while busy vaccinating people at the Wonder City taxi rank in December.

The provincial health department said the latest incident happened on Friday next to Rivoningo Primary School.

“The incident happened as the vaccination team was busy at the site. The perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets, consisting of two tablets and five cellphones belonging to the team.

“The matter was reported at Rietgat police station, where a case was opened.”

ALSO READ: Suspects flee with gadgets after robbing vaccination team in Tshwane

The department condemned the attack and robbery of health workers, warning that the violence had a negative impact on the vaccination roll-out and put workers’ lives in danger.

The five armed men fled the scene. No one was injured.

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH CONDEMNS WITH CONTEMPT ATTACKS ON MOBILE VACCINATION TEAMS pic.twitter.com/kBbE75cfR5— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 23, 2022

On Thursday, emergency services staffers embarked on a march against the violent attacks on emergency personnel. They undertook a 3km walk in Ekurhuleni following incidents of attacks and robbery of personnel when out responding to emergency calls across the province.

Criminals rob them of their personal belongings, and even take medical supplies from the ambulances.

The department urged communities to protect vaccination teams from criminals.

“The situation is getting out of hand. All these incidents are happening at the time when the government is trying to increase vaccine access by taking the vaccination programme closer to the people.

“We call on all members of society to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to book.”

NOW READ: Gauteng paramedics to march violent attacks on EMS personnel