Mother who helped daughter kill her boyfriend dies in mob justice attack

Lethabo Malatsi

A man was assaulted and killed by a mother and daughter in Limpopo over the weekend, which led to a mob justice incident in revenge for the murder.

John Mojela, from Tauatswala village, visited his girlfriend and the two allegedly started arguing.

The girlfriend’s mother, Grace Mongatane, got involved in the altercation, which ended with the two women allegedly strangling Mojale.

“They allegedly got into an altercation. The mother apparently intervened and in the process they both attacked the boyfriend and strangled him,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

After hearing about the murder of the 28-year-old man, a mob gathered outside the house and allegedly started attacking Mongatane and her daughter. They also allegedly burnt the house.

When the police arrived they found the 52-year-old Montagane lying in the yard after been severely assaulted. When they entered the house they found Mojale lying on the floor unconscious.

Paramedics declared both Mongatane and Mojale dead at the scene.

“The girlfriend and her siblings managed to escape but her mother was dragged to the back of the house where she was assaulted with stones and various objects. The suspects then fled the scene,” said Mojapelo.

“Police opened two cases of murder and immediately commenced with preliminary investigations.”

Eight suspects were arrested for the vigilante murder of Mongatane and were expected to appear in the Gilead Periodical Court on Monday on charges of murder and arson.

Mojale’s girlfriend, 23, was also arrested in connection with his murder. She was expected to appear in the same court on Monday.

Limpopo man in court for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

In an unrelated incident, a Limpopo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was expected to apply for bail in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Tshepo Daisy Makola, 30, was found in a pool of blood after being stabbed multiple times two weeks ago in Westenburg, outside Polokwane.

According to police, the brutal murder happened during an argument. Makola was stabbed to death with a sharp object. Her attacker fled the scene.

Police launched a manhunt for her ex-boyfriend Jupiter Makgatho and he was located near Thohoyandou. He was found hiding in Tshikombani village two days after the murder.

Makola worked as a waitress at a Polokwane hotel at the time of her death.

