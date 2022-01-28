Traditional healer gets 10 years for rape

Citizen Reporter

The Phokeng Regional Court has sentenced Ratang William Moitshodi, 27, to 10 years’ imprisonment on a charge of rape.

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, on 26 January 2019, in Lefaragatlha village, Moitshodi approached the victim who was in the company of her sister and was 8 months pregnant at the time. He then introduced himself as a prophet, told the victim that he had premonitions about her pregnancy and that she may suffer a miscarriage

“Subsequently, he convinced the victim to accompany him to his place where they will perform a ritual to save the life of the unborn baby. Out of fear of losing her second child as she had previously miscarried, she then agreed for a ritual to be performed,” said Mamothame.

“The two went to Moitshodi’s house and he led her into an outside room(Ndumba) where he consults and does rituals. He then laid what was described as a sangoma’s cloth on the ground and instructed the victim to take off her clothes and lay on her back, to which she complied.”

Moitshodi then took out some traditional medicine (muthi) and started rubbing it on the victim’s belly. Shortly afterwards, he moved to the victim’s private parts.

In her testimony, she told the court that Moitshodi took off his pants and raped her. She reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on 27 January 2019.

“In aggravation of sentence for direct imprisonment, Adv Matshidiso Molope urged the court to consider the manipulation by the accused as it instilled fear on a vulnerable woman who did not want to lose a child. He further urged the court to consider the traumatic experience suffered by the victim, as well as the danger that the accused exposed the baby to as a non-medical doctor, acting dangerously towards a heavily pregnant woman.

“Magistrate Segakweng Moeng shared the state’s sentiments and alluded to the fact that the criminal justice system has a responsibility to protect vulnerable women and children against the likes of Moitshodi.”