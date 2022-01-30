Armed men hit jewellery store at Durban’s Gateway mall

Citizen Reporter

Police have confirmed that five armed suspects stormed the Montblanc Boutique jewellery store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Sunday morning.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said the suspects used a hammer to break the glass cases inside the store.

Once the robbers had stolen watches and handbags, they reportedly made their getaway from Gateway mall in a Mercedes Benz.

“Five suspects armed with firearms entered the shop and used a hammer. They stole jewellery (watches) and expensive bags. No shots were fired and no one shot or injured. They escaped near the Truworths entrance and climbed into a silver Mercedes with NP registration,” Mbele said.

Business robbery in progress in Gateway pic.twitter.com/A0QlGXVPR8— mervin (@mervinramlukan) January 30, 2022

Mbele added the hammer broke and was left at the scene of the robbery.

According to reports from the scene, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Gateway marketing manager, Michelle Shelley, confirmed the robbery had taken place at about 9:20am.

“Gateway’s security and tactical team responded to the scene, while the control room followed camera footage. The perpetrators got into a vehicle near the circle and subsequently headed south. The Tactical team provided detail to Saps who tracked the suspects vehicle on the N2 south where the search continues.

“There were no shots fired as per information circulating on social media and nobody was injured. Gateway continues to work with both the SAPS and private security professionals to ensure a safe shopping experience for customers. This remains the centre’s number one priority,” she said.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Northglen News’ website. Read the original article here.