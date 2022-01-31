Murder suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing foreign national

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a man in Bainsvlei near Bloemfontein on Saturday, 29 January 2022.

Officers at the Bainsvlei Community Service Centre received a complaint of a fight in Abrahamskraal Road near Mooiwater, a settlement situated eight km west of Bloemfontein.

“A patrol vehicle was despatched to attend and on arrival discovered the body of a male victim covered in blood on the side of the road”, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said.

As per Covane’s report, officers found the victim’s passport – he was identified as a 45-year-old foreign national, presumably residing at a plot on Ednau Road.

#sapsFS Female suspects arrested by #SAPS Bainsvlei for the fatal stabbing of a male victim. She will appear before Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 01/02. SWhttps://t.co/p5ROLPz6Nm pic.twitter.com/aYyz2Q1zji— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) January 30, 2022

The suspect, aged 24, – who identified herself as the assailant – was still on the scene when the officers arrived.

“It is alleged that the suspect had an asthmatic attack and she claims the victim slapped her [across] the face. The suspect then retaliated by fatally stabbing the victim [on the right arm] with a broken bottleneck”, Saps said.

The police arrested the woman at about 15:40 and a case of murder was opened at Bainsvlei police station.

The suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

Missing teen stabbed to death

In an unrelated case, Free State police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a missing teen was found on Saturday with multiple stab wounds.

According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the horrific finding of Luyanda Mvelase’s body shocked police, his family, and the community of Intabazwe near Harrismith.

Mvelase, aged 16, went missing on 27 January 2022. Mophiring said police received a complaint of a body of a teenage boy found in the veld near Skomplaas section of Intabazwe.

The deceased was positively identified by his mother and a case of murder is being investigated.

Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police at 058 624 1000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app, Mophiring said in a statement.

Additional information by Thapelo Lekabe.

