KZN paramedics shot in scuffle for cellphone a ‘sign of the times’

Two paramedics are currently in ICU after being shot by a lone gunman early in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by the provincial health department, the gunman gained entry to KwaMashu community health centre with the intention to rob it by scaling a 1.8m perimeter fence.

The first paramedic who confronted the gunman got into a scuffle after the man wanted his cellphone. The paramedic was then shot in the abdomen.

When other paramedics and security officers heard the gunshot, they ran out to investigate, and another scuffle ensued, resulting in a second paramedic being shot in the chest.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was disarmed but managed to flee the scene before he could be arrested.

The paramedics were rushed to a hospital in Durban, where they remain in ICU while receiving medical attention.

‘Spine-chilling’

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the gunman, and expressed her shock and disgust at the incident.

“We have learned of this incident with shock and dismay. It is spine-chilling to consider that these paramedics could have lost their lives over a mere cellphone.

“We are nevertheless relieved that their lives have been spared, and hope that they will make a speedy and full recovery,” Simelane said.

She lamented that incidents such as these “are a sign of the times”, with people’s lives “cheapened to a point that they can be taken over a cellphone.”

“It’s even worse when you consider that these paramedics were attacked at their place of work, which is supposed to be a sanctuary.

“These are people who left their homes and came to work with the understanding that emergencies happen at any time of day, and as paramedics, they vowed to be there for their fellow countrymen in case they get sick or injured and need urgent medical attention.

“But this is the thanks they get.”

She labelled the shootings as “reprehensible” and called on the community to work with law enforcement officials to bring the perpetrator to book.

Last year, one paramedic died and another was injured after being shot at while responding to a shooting incident in the Estcourt area near Mabhonoyini.

At the time of the attack, Simelane said the department was actively working to avoid a situation where paramedics refused to work at night.

She also said incidents of such a nature were becoming too commonplace.

