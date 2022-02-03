Two suspects arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs

Citizen Reporter

Two men have been arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs after a run-in with police’s crime prevention unit on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a complaint of suspected stolen goods in Brakpan, and on arrival searched two white males busy pawning their television to confirm if it belongs to them.

On the same premises, two African males were reportedly behaving “suspiciously”.

#sapsGP Police responded to a complaint of suspected stolen goods at Wenden Avenue in Brakpan today and arrested two suspects aged 28 and 31 for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of illegal substance. #GunsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/XQ0e5ntv86 pic.twitter.com/swgqfFBbB0 — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) February 2, 2022

The men were searched and one was found in possession of a 7.5 pistol and x1 ammunition. The other one was in possession of drugs.

“Both suspects, aged 28 and 31 were detained and will be charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of illegal substance”, the South African Police Service said.

Both suspects will appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

Station Commander Brigadier Fredl Jonck thanked the members for their swift response and a job well done.

Two arrested in Western Cape firearm blitz

In an unrelated incident, two suspects were recently arrested in Elsiesrivier and Wesbank in the Western Cape, during an operation by police to rid the streets of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Elsiesriver

Elsiesriver police units were busy with patrols near Forest drive on Friday night when they heard gunshots.

The members drove in the direction of the fired gunshots and saw an unknown man running with an object in his hand.

A chase then ensued.

The suspect tried to escape arrest, but police managed to apprehend and search the man.

The police allegedly found a 9 mm pistol with ammunition on him and confiscated the firearm.

The 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Wesbank

In an unrelated incident, police members of Lockdown II were busy with stop and search operations in Wesbank.

They reportedly searched a man in Kwazakhele street, in the early hours of Saturday morning, and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

