Three men nabbed for stealing diesel from parked truck in Welkom

Lethabo Malatsi

Police arrested three men for allegedly stealing diesel from a truck in Welkom on Thursday.

According to the South African Police Service the three suspects were caught red handed drawing diesel from a parked truck on the side of a road.

The truck driver had allegedly left his vehicle to declare the goods loaded on his truck at customs.

The men were nabbed when the Welkom Public Order Police unit were patrolling around Ficksburg and Meqheleng.

“They noticed a truck on the side of the road and next to it was a blue Toyota taxi with Lesotho registration numbers,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

“They decided to stop their vehicle and investigate. Three suspects were found busy draining diesel from the truck into 25 litres containers using a hose pipe.”

The police officers also noticed that two 25-litre containers were already loaded in the taxi.

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 40, are expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The will face charges of possession of suspected stolen property and theft of diesel.