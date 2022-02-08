Action Society wants maximum sentence for father who allegedly raped baby

Citizen Reporter

Civil organisation Action Society is calling for the maximum punishment of a 27-year-old man that allegedly raped his 20-month-old baby daughter in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape.

“There is a fundamental problem in the psychological makeup of rapists. Communities are burdened with the task to evaluate abnormal behaviour and quickly respond to incidents similar to the rape and murder of a little baby girl,” said Kelly Baloyi, spokesperson for Action Society.

On Thursday, 3 February 2022, the South African Police Service responded to a rape of a one-year-and-eight-month old baby, allegedly by her father, a 27-year-old man, in Tankini Locality, Ntsimbini.

The community temporarily detained the suspect after he was caught by his sister.

The woman immediately alerted the community and police.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the baby was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

“There is a serious need for urgent reform of the criminal justice system and social development sector. Monsters like this man must get the maximum punishment and perpetrators should start fearing the law,” said Baloyi.

“A leadership culture of integrity, transparency, accountability and responsibility is required to combat the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa,” concluded Baloyi.

