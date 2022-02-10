Marizka Coetzer
Attacks on state property: Covert war or vandalism?

One expert says 'it may be frustration, deep-seated psychological issues, or political ideology, depending on the person and the acts committed'.

Man arrested for hammering through the windows of the Constitutional Court. Picture - Twitter.
Criminality or part of the sinister plot against the state? The jury is still out on that, following a spate of destructive vandalism, which one economist describes as “civil war against infrastructure”. The burning of a Blue Train coach this week is the latest attack against property connected to the state, with some believing it is part of a low-key burgeoning insurrection. The most recent incidents include parliament going up in flames, a man’s rampage with a hammer at the Constitutional Court, followed by a fire at the Air Force Base Waterkloof last week. The latter is still under investigation...

