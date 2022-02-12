Duo arrested for alleged murder and expected to appear in court soon

Lethabo Malatsi

Two suspects are expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 February 2022, on a charge of murder. They will appear in court exactly a week after the incident in question occurred.

It is alleged that on 7 February 2022 Jabu Mathibela, the 42-year-old victim, was robbed of his personal belongings and murdered at Hlalanikhale Extension 3 in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

The South African Police Service reported that the victim’s body was found by his family after being dumped inside a bridge hole. The body had multiple stab wounds.

Police were notified about the incident and a case of murder was opened.

#sapsMP Two suspects, aged 20 and 23 are expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on 14/02, facing a charge of murder which occurred on 07/02 at Hlalanikahle Ext 3 in Vosman. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/Rf2j2O1QN0 pic.twitter.com/s0ChjeZ0Wc— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) February 11, 2022

“Through their investigation, police managed to establish that the two suspects were somehow fingered in the robbery and murder of Mathibela, hence, they were pursued by these [Saps] members”, read part of a statement issued by the Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga.

“An operation was then conducted by the members from Vosman and made a breakthrough when they arrested the two suspects in the early hours of yesterday Thursday, 10 February 2022 at their place of residence, not far from where Mathibela’s body was discovered”, added police.

The suspects are reported to be aged 20 and 23.

During their arrest, the suspects were reportedly found in possession of some property believed to belong to the victim. A weapon that was believed to be a murder weapon was also seized by police.

“The astute members also noticed some blood stains in some of the seized items. All confiscated items will form part of their investigation.”, added the Saps.

Lieutenant Manamela praised the Mpumalanga police members for their work. She concluded by thanking members of the public for their continuous support of the police’s efforts to root out crime in society.

