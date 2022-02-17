Firefighter shot dead outside station in Tshwane

Citizen Reporter

Members of the Tshwane Emergency Services Department are reeling from shock after a firefighter was shot and killed outside the Bronkhorstspruit fire station on Wednesday night.

59-year-old lead firefighter Sonile Annah Mnguni had gone out to meet someone after answering a call from the said person.

Firefighter colleagues said they then heard gunshots moments after she had gone out of the fire station.

After recovering from the shock and fear of the gunshots they heard, the crew went outside in search of her. Between four and five gunshots were heard, with injuries sustained to her face and head, Rekord reports.

Her lifeless body was discovered about 100 metres away from the fire station, riddled with gunshot wounds.

A paramedic had certified her dead on the scene.

The Emergency Services Department offered condolences to her family, colleagues and friends for her untimely passing.

The department has activated the Employee Wellness Section to offer counselling support for employees and the family of the deceased.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

ALSO READ: Police officer who killed Tembisa Hospital nurse is awake, Ipid confirms

Tembisa nurse suffers simliar fate

Mnguni’s death comes after a week after a Tembisa nurse was gunned down at work, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the police officer – who was on duty – entered the hospital in Ekurhuleni with a state vehicle and called his partner to the parking lot, where he shot her before turning the gun on himself.

The 31-year-old man was then airlifted to Milpark Hospital after surviving and is said to be in a critical condition.

The police constable is attached to the Ekurhuleni Cluster Tracing Team, the Independent Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Wednesday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa indicated that the nurse – who worked at the hospital since April 2016 – was shot about seven times in the head and neck.

“The girlfriend was certified dead on the scene by paramedics. The constable police officer was airlifted to Milpark Hospital with a bullet wound on his cheek and he is in stable condition. A case of murder was opened at Tembisa Saps,” Langa said.

The officer has since woken up in hospital, but is in a critical condition.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

ALSO READ: Murdered deputy principal’s husband wants justice