Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
18 Feb 2022
9:41 pm
Crime

Farm murders ‘still high’ in SA, now in own category

Marizka Coetzer

AfriForum says farm murders and attacks will remain a grave concern.

The Peaceful Boere march from the Castle to Parliament by about 300 people to pay tribute to murdered farmers on 25 October 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
A total of 69 murders, 70 attempted murders and 291 grievous bodily harm assault cases were recorded on agricultural land, farms, plots or smallholdings in only three months. There were also nine attacks on farm workers by farmers, of which three were murders. Bittereinders founder Devon Hofmeyr said he was surprised to learn farm murders were given their category in this quarter’s crime statistics. ALSO READ: Crime stats: This province has the most farm murders “It should have happened long ago, although I’m not sure about the figure recorded, because a lot of people were not reporting the attacks,” he...

