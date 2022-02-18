Farm murders ‘still high’ in SA, now in own category

A total of 69 murders, 70 attempted murders and 291 grievous bodily harm assault cases were recorded on agricultural land, farms, plots or smallholdings in only three months. There were also nine attacks on farm workers by farmers, of which three were murders. Bittereinders founder Devon Hofmeyr said he was surprised to learn farm murders were given their category in this quarter’s crime statistics. ALSO READ: Crime stats: This province has the most farm murders “It should have happened long ago, although I’m not sure about the figure recorded, because a lot of people were not reporting the attacks,” he...

A total of 69 murders, 70 attempted murders and 291 grievous bodily harm assault cases were recorded on agricultural land, farms, plots or smallholdings in only three months.

There were also nine attacks on farm workers by farmers, of which three were murders.

Bittereinders founder Devon Hofmeyr said he was surprised to learn farm murders were given their category in this quarter’s crime statistics.

“It should have happened long ago, although I’m not sure about the figure recorded, because a lot of people were not reporting the attacks,” he said.

AfriForum’s campaign manager Jacques Broodryk said farm murders and attacks will remain a grave concern.

“Not only because of the nature of the attack and the violence during these attacks, but also the larger impact these attacks have on the community and country.”

Broodryk said if the numbers lined up with the police and there has, indeed, been a decrease, they welcome it.

“The reason for this could be the farmers taking their safety into their own hands by being very cautious and putting their resources into their security.”

He said although there were still dedicated officers on the beat, their efforts were hampered by political interference.

AfriForum’s deputy chief executive, Ernst Roets, said blaming everything on resources can also be an excuse for not acknowledging or addressing other crises.

“There are police officers who are very skilled and work hard. However, a large part of the crisis in the police is incompetence and the apparent lack of determination to tackle the crime crisis,” he said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety Michael Shackleton said despite the farm murder cases reported decreasing, it was still out of hand.

“The DA has proposed a Gauteng Community Safety Bill to create the office of the provincial police ombudsman to address the police inefficiencies,” he said.

Shackleton added that statistics on murder, carjacking and kidnapping were major concerns.