Two killed in Inanda drive-by shooting

The bodies of two men gunned down in a drive-by shooting were discovered in a sugar cane plantation in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.

A motorist contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) after he’d witnessed the occupants of a white BMW opening fire on a white Toyota Avanza with high calibre rifles.

“The caller informed the controller on duty that the Toyota Avanza was travelling from Inanda in the direction of Verulam when the BMW overtook and opened fire,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“He went on to explain that the Toyota Avanza had veered off the road and into a sugarcane plantation. He could not confirm if the occupants were injured and continued driving as he was concerned for his safety.”

Reaction officers and Rusa Medics were immediately dispatched to the location provided.

On arrival, Reaction officers met with officials from the metro police.

First responders entered the canefield and located the Toyota Avanza approximately 50 meters from the road.

“The vehicle had been shot in excess of 20 times. There were no occupants in the vehicle. Two separate blood trails were noticed leading further into the canefield in different directions,” said Balram.

Officers followed the blood trails and discovered the bullet-riddled bodies of two men. They died as a result of the shooting.

The motive for the murders has not been confirmed at this stage.

Pictures

The occupants of this vehicle were shot dead. Picture: Rusa

Officers on the scene after drive-by shooting in Inanda. Picture: Rusa

The Avanza veered off into a sugarcane plantation after the occupants of the BMW opened fire. Picture: Rusa

A bullet casing was discovered at the scene. Picture: Rusa

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

