Traffic department staffers arrested for alleged driver’s licence fraud

Nine people believed to be part of a driver’s licence fraud syndicate were arrested during a raid in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape.

Armed with search warrants, police raided the Oudtshoorn traffic department offices and the homes of the suspects on Saturday.

All nine face charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Road Traffic Act and money laundering.

“The arrests includes employees from the Oudtshoorn traffic department as well as the owner and employees attached to a local driving school based in Oudtshoorn.

“This stems from covert operations done over a period of time based on allegations that the suspects forms part of an organised syndicate, where learner and or driver’s licenses were issued to applicants in return for gratification, using the local driving school,” said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

A Mercedes truck, a sedan, cellphones, computer equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized during the raid.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 61, are expected to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The raid was part of Operation Vura and involved various departments including Saps specialised units such as cyber crime, crime intelligence and the provincial commercial crime investigations as well as the Western Cape Department of Transport,” said Pojie.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrests.

“Their illicit acts and greed contributes to the endangerment to all road users and pedestrians alike. We laud all the members involved for their diligence and commitment to bring these suspects too book.”

