Eskom security guards shot outside Winterveld substation

South African Police Services (Saps) and Eskom security are investigating the latest attack on the power utility’s security staff.

Three of the four guards who were on duty at Tshwane’s Winterveld substation on Sunday night were wounded when four armed suspects opened fire on them.

Two of them were from armed response who’d gone to the Winterveld substation to join the two static security guards for a routine patrol.

“At around 22:30, the two static guards opened the gate for the two guards to leave the substation.

“As the two security guards were about to get inside the vehicle to drive off, suddenly four suspects appeared shooting randomly while advancing towards the four guards,” said Eskom in a statement.

Three of the guards sustained gunshot wounds and were robbed of their firearms and cell phones.

The four suspects then fled the scene and one of the static guards managed to report the incident to their control room.

The wounded guards were treated at the Legae Mediclinic Hospital and were discharged on 22 February 2022.

“Eskom condemns these acts of criminality and requests members of the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest and the successful prosecution of those involved,” said the power giant.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities anonymously to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 (toll-free) or to the nearest police station.

