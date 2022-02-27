Mother sentenced to 18 years for rape of her son

Lethabo Malatsi

A 31-year-old mother of two from the Free State has been slapped with a hefty sentence by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 23 February 2022. This follows the incident of rape and attempted murder of her son – who was aged three at that time – in 2018.

The woman appeared in court on Wednesday and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for rape, sexual offences committed against her son and his attempted murder.

According to TimesLive, the first child of the 31-year-old woman was the one who gave testimony to the Mangaung Metro Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“She is sentenced to eight years for attempted murder”, South African Police service (Saps) Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said.

“All these sentences were wholly suspended for five years. The court sentenced the accused to 18 years imprisonment on count five, rape. All other sentences will run concurrently with the [first] sentence,” said Lieutenant Colonel Covane told TimesLive.

20-month-old dies after rape ordeal, father arrested

Court sentences mother for attempted murder and rape of her own son | Picture: iStock

In another child rape incident that happened in early February, a 20-month-old toddler died after allegedly being raped by her 27-year-old father.

The man was arrested by the community of Ntsimbini A/A, Tankini Locality in Port St Johns on 03 February 2022.

The father was detained on rape and murder charges and appeared in court on 07 February.

Port St Johns’ residents enacted a citizens arrest on the man after the baby was rushed to hospital. She did not survive the ordeal.

According to the Eastern Cape police the man’s sister “saw the incident and alerted the police and community.”

Police say the child’s mother had gone to town at the time of the incident and had left the baby with the father. The couple is not separated and live and cared for the child together.

There still aren’t any details available about the child’s mother at this stage.

Additional information by Narissa Subramoney