PICS: Manhunt launched after failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga

Two armed suspects who were part of a group that attempted to rob a cash-in-transit (CIT) van near Delmas, Mpumalanga have been shot dead by police.

The incident, which took place on Monday morning on the R42, also saw two suspects arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told Pretoria Rekord a cash delivery van with two security guards was attacked by a group of heavily armed suspects.

Photo: Twitter/@Abramjee

After unsuccessful attempts to rob the guards of cash, police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene.

When police arrived, a shootout ensued, where two suspects were fatally shot. Two others hijacked a Toyota Quantum minibus in an attempt to flee, but the vehicle was pursued and two more suspects were arrested.

However, there are suspects currently on the run. A manhunt has since ensued.

A rifle, magazines, jamming devices and police radios were recovered. Police also confiscated a white Porsche Cayenne and a silver BMW SUV used by the suspects in the robbery.

Confiscated guns and ammunition. Photo: Twitter/@Abramjee

Photo: Twitter/@Abramjee

The arrested suspects face armed robbery charges, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of explosives.

They are expected to appear before the Delmas district court soon.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord, by Eliot Mahlase. Read the original article here.