More than 8 000 suspected criminals arrested in KZN

February may have been a short month, but police wasted no time in apprehending thousands of suspects for an array of transgressions.

Multidisciplinary operations targeting crime across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) seem to be reaping rewards, after police reported 8 000 people had been arrested for various crimes across the province in February alone.

A combination of roadblocks, stop and searches, drug den and liquor outlet raids, as well as searches of entities contributing to crime such as secondhand dealers, scrap yards and pawn shops, resulted in the arrests.

From 1 to 28 February, 8 628 people were arrested, 2 681 of which were accused of committing contact crimes.

1 780 people were arrested for assault, 109 for trio crimes, and 352 for property crimes.

1 839 suspects were arrested for drug-related offences, and 716 for liquor-related offences, with 443 people nabbed for drunk driving.

273 illegal firearms, 3 269 rounds of ammunition, drugs, liquor and counterfeit goods were also seized during police operations.

Police said firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes in KZN.

“The increased involvement of communities in community police forums and other legal crime fighting groups is most welcome as vigilance is key to breaking the back of crime syndicates,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

