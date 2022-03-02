National Lotteries concerned with ‘several inconsistencies’ in SIU report

Narissa Subramoney

The National Lotteries Commission has raised concerns over what it calls ‘several inconsistencies’ in the Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) presentation to parliament.

The SIU presented its report with allegations of maladministration, fraud, and corruption at the NLC to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition on Wednesday.

“The NLC reiterates its continuous cooperation with the investigation since its inception in 2020.

“The Commission has also noted with concern several inconsistencies in the SIU presentation and the tone of their social media reporting, which unfortunately serves to frame adverse conclusions in the minds of the public while investigations are yet to be concluded, and a final report is yet to be presented to the President in terms of the proclamation,” said the NLC in a statement.

The SIU revealed, among other things, that officials, board members and family members benefitted from NLC funds.

SHOCKER: Relatives of NLC official received funding worth R20.1M to build a museum in Northern Cape. R1.5M of the money paid for the construction of a house of NLC official. The museum project was completed. A quantity surveyor will be appointed to determine value for money. pic.twitter.com/913tSrcOnH— Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) March 2, 2022

The Commission says it stands by its internal processes to ensure fair and equitable funding which has been evidenced by external audits outcomes conducted in recent years.

“The Commission will however not be engaging these publicly but will raise them in the course of engagement and cooperation with this process as the SIU has not completed investigations on any of the profiled projects,” it said.

“The NLC respects all processes of institutions of state as welcome checks and balances in the process of regulating lotteries and changing the lives of the disadvantaged South Africans,” it added.

