Corrections official arrested after a female body found in his quarters

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have nabbed a correctional services official- who allegedly murdered a woman in East London, Eastern Cape.

The victim identified as Bulelwa Mxosa was allegedly found in the officials’ quarters at Fort Glamorgan Correctional facility in East London, at about 14:00. It is unclear what her relationship to the official was.

ALSO READ: Brackenfell cop allegedly rapes assault victim who called him for help

The 45-year-old Mxosa’s body apparently had visible injuries, and after the discovery of her body was reported, a task team immediately launched a search for the 47-year-old suspect.

After a four hour search, he was found at a tavern in East London, and arrested.

He is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates court on a murder charge on Thursday, 03 March.

Shot by police officer boyfriend

This incident follows a murder by a South African Police official who murdered a nurse in Tembisa, in February.

It was reported that the nursing assistant at the Tembisa hospital was the police officer’s girlfriend.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the South African Police Service officer arrived at his partner’s workplace at about 8am and told her to meet him in the hospital’s parking lot.

The suspect was allegedly driving a state vehicle with blue lights on, and parked in the Accident and Emergency Department’s parking lot.

“Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself,” the Gauteng Department of Health reported.

Police officer jailed for murder of ex-girlfriend

In another incident in February, a police officer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Constable Irvin Malinga, of Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga, was sentenced at the Mpumalanga High Court in Nelspruit.

The court found that he had visited his ex-girlfriend’s house on 29 December 2019, and shot at her and her boyfriend after finding them in a car together.

Additional information by Gareth Cotterell

ALSO READ: Man gets 12 years in jail for killing mother of his children