Pinetown teen fighting for life after being stabbed outside school

Gareth Cotterell

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed outside his school in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the teen was stabbed outside a school in Ashley, Pinetown.

Paramedics found the boy in a critical condition with a stab wound in his abdomen.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing, and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Van Reenen.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this stage.

KES stabbing

The incident comes after King Edward School (KES) pupil Hlompho Mbetse was stabbed outside a night club, allegedly by fellow pupil Dante Kade Liang, on 5 February.

Mbetse died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the Madison Avenue nightclub in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Liang, a grade 11 pupil, was granted R3,000 bail at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 15 February. The teenager is facing a charger of murder.

The case was postponed to 22 April.

