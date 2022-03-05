KZN drive-by shooting claims life of driver and his passenger injured

Citizen Reporter

A drive-by shooting has claimed the life of a KwaZulu Natal man and left his passenger seriously injured. Officers are reported to have followed blood trails and discovered the bullet-riddled bodies of two men. One died as a result of the shooting.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they received multiple calls from Waterloo residents requesting assistance for the victims.

It was reported that as the two men were travelling on Pricklepear Road heading towards Crocodile Road, an unknown vehicle overtook them and opened fire with high calibre rifles.

The number of occupants in the vehicle that opened fire is unknown.

The deceased succumbed to gunshot wounds to his head, neck and arm. The 30-year-old passenger was shot twice in the chest and also suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, and was rushed to hospital by Medics.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

This follows a drive-by shooting incident of two men that were gunned down in January and their bodies were discovered in a sugar cane plantation in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported a motorist contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) after he’d witnessed the occupants of a white BMW opening fire on a white Toyota Avanza with high calibre rifles.

“The caller informed the controller on duty that the Toyota Avanza was travelling from Inanda in the direction of Verulam when the BMW overtook and opened fire,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“He went on to explain that the Toyota Avanza had veered off the road and into a sugarcane plantation. He could not confirm if the occupants were injured and continued driving as he was concerned for his safety.”

“The vehicle had been shot in excess of 20 times. There were no occupants in the vehicle. Two separate blood trails were noticed leading further into the canefield in different directions,” said Balram.

ALSO READ: Eskom security guards shot outside Winterveld substation

Additional information by Citizen Reporter

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi