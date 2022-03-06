Two killed, security guard injured in Joburg shooting

Faizel Patel

Two people have been killed and a 50-year-old security guard has been injured in a shooting in the Johannesburg CBD.

It is understood the shooting took place on Sunday on the corners of Twist and Plein streets.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

ER24’s Ross Campbell said on arrival at the scene, the two adult males were found lying out, one in the street and one on the pavement, one with a gunshot wound to the head and the other to the chest.

“Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival by both ER24 and another private service on-scene. The security guard was treated by ER24 paramedics for minor injuries and transported to hospital for further care – his vehicle is believed to have had a number of bullet holes.”

Meiring said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) including South African Police Services (SAPS) were on the scene for further investigations.

In a separate incident, the ShotSpotter activation alerted police officers to a shooting in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

ShotSpotter technology uses sensors to pick up audio frequency of gunshots, locating the area where shots are fired within seconds.

Police said Gelvandale officers found the body of a 25-year-old man lying in Martin Street in Helenvale.

Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a case of murder is under investigation.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, police found the body of Wade Spence in the passage between Stag and Martin Streets with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Circumstances and motive is yet to be established.”

Last month, eight men were killed and ten others arrested after a dramatic shootout with police at The Hill, in the south of Johannesburg.

Police said that the group was about to rob a cash-in-transit van.

The ten arrested, dubbed the “Rosettenville 10” have been charged with crimes ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit robbery.

The matter has been postponed to April for further investigation.